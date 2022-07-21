Ripon garden introduces new feature for families

A Yeti Den has been added to give families a way to engage with 80 contemporary art pieces at the 45-acre site.

Jago Wallace, Garden Supervisor and Yeti Den builder said: “This summer we want families to really engage with the sculptures in the garden and what better way then to create a living den for them to shelter in and listen to the wildlife around them.

“For a bit of fun, we will be asking the children to help make and decorate the Yeti Den with Tibetan prayer flags and build a big stone cairn using painted stones.”

The microclimate of the valley the gardens are situated in at Grewelthorpe, makes it fertile ground for the rare Meconopsis blue poppy, alongside the North’s largest collection of rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias.