Ripon farmer pinned by tractor for ten hours rescued by Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew

A Ripon farmer trapped under his tractor for almost ten hours is to feature in hit TV show Yorkshire Air 999.

The latest episode of Yorkshire Air 999 captures the moment Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopters were called to a life-threatening farming accident near Ripon.

The painful drama began when farmer Simon Learoyd, 62 was watering trees on his land around 8am when he stopped to pick up a load strap.

After dismounting his tractor without applying the handbrake, it rolled backwards and trapped his right leg beneath the rear wheel.

Alone in a remote part of his farm, Simon was unable to move or call for help, as his phone had been destroyed in the accident and the sound of the tractor’s running engine was too loud for anyone to hear his calls for help.

Eventually, Simon was discovered by accident by a neighbour, who was out searching for a missing cow.

It was then, as the episode being aired tonight, Friday, on Really and discovery+ at 9pm shows, that Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Topcliffe-based Critical Care Team came to the stricken Ripon farmer’s rescue.

After being diverted to the scene while returning to base from a nearby mission, Paramedics Tom Chatwyn and Danny Cooper rushed to Simon’s aid.

Speaking en route, Paramedic Tom said, “When we heard the patient had been trapped under his tractor, we knew he could be suffering from a range of serious injuries, from fractures or internal bleeding to crush syndrome, which can cause the release of toxins into the bloodstream.

"We needed to get there quickly to assess and start treatment.”

Conscious but in considerable pain, by this time a neighbour had managed to drive the tractor off Simon’s leg, freeing him from being pinned down.

The journey to recovery began when Simon was given intravenous fluids and ketamine, a fast-acting pain relief medication commonly used in emergency medicine for its strong analgesic effects.

The remarkable story of what happened next to Simon after a 22-mile flight to Leeds General Infirmary can be seen in the new instalment of Yorkshire Air 999.