Ripon design awards launch

A past design awards winner, the Himalayan Gardens.

The group, which is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the historic buildings and environment of the cathedral city, is welcoming submissions for its biennial Design Awards.

Spokesman David Hall said: “Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 our Design Awards ceremony, due to be held that year was unfortunately but unavoidably cancelled.

“We are delighted to announce, however, that the delayed Awards ceremony will now be held on Thursday April 7, 2022 and further details regarding the venue will be announced shortly.

“We are currently inviting applications from private individuals, developers, builders and related trades for suitable projects, completed in Ripon or its surrounding area within the past four years, for the various award categories.”

These are - The Hazzard Silver Cup for the Best New Building, Price Flagon for Best Restored Building, Younge Rose Bowl for Best Environmental Improvement

The Craftsmanship Shield for Best Craftsmanship, Taylor Plate for the Best Contribution to City Centre Revitalisation, Sustainability Award.

Winners of the 2018 awards included gardens at the Himalayan Garden in Grewelthorpe, Newby Hall and Swinton Park.

The Folly! Art installations in the water garden at Studley Royal was named as winner of the John Whitehead Award in 2018.