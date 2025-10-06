Ripon Concerts is to launch a new season with thrilling line-up from Philip Glass to Dvořák

Ripon Concerts is kicking off a new season this weekend with a fresh look and an exciting line-up that promises something for every music lover.

The winter programme at Holy Trinity Church will introduce both new faces and familiar favourites, ensuring that audiences will be treated to an unforgettable series of performances.

The season will open with The Fitzroy Quartet, who will bring an American flair to the stage at 3pm on Sunday, October 12 with a blend of Philip Glass and John Adams’ minimalist compositions.

The event will also include Jessie Montgomery’s vibrant folk-inspired dance music, culminating in Antonín Dvořák’s homage to his Bohemian roots, written during his time in the United States.

Ripon Concerts' new season will open with The Fitzroy Quartet, who will bring an American flair to Holy Trinity Church on Sunday, October 12. (Picture contributed)

In November, The Gould Piano Trio, joined by clarinettist Robert Plane, will delve into Olivier Messiaen’s profound Quartet for the End of Time, alongside a newly commissioned piece celebrating St. Wilfrid, the “Ripon Saint.”

December will see jazz and classical music collide, as acclaimed pianist David Gordon’s trio presents a creative reinterpretation of works by Fauré, Bach, and Scriabin.

The new year brings a glimpse of the next generation of musical talent, with talented students from Chetham’s School of Music in January 2026.

In February, Ripon will host a special debut performance by countertenor Hugh Cutting, who has quickly risen to prominence as a BBC New Generation Artist.

This most eclectic of seasons will conclude with a sublime performance by cellist Raphael Wallfisch, renowned for his powerful interpretations of Bach’s Cello Suites.

Tickets and information: https://www.riponconcerts.co.uk/