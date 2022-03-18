Ripon Civic Society Design shortlist

Grantly Hall Hotel is one of the shortlisted building for the Ripon Civic Society 2022 Design Awards.

The biennial awards, which recognise buildings and environmental schemes in the city, were last held in 2018 but the 2020 contest was cancelled because of Covid restrictions.

Chairman Christopher Hughes said: “Our usual biennial Awards last held in 2018 have, as a result of COVID restrictions in 2020, become quadrennial this year, and whilst we were anticipating a larger-than-usual response, we have almost been overwhelmed by the quality and quantity of nominations submitted.

“Over the past few weeks our four judges have been considering and fine tuning a list of over 30 submissions, many of which had award-winning potential.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Ripon City Wetlands nature reserve has been shortlisted in the Ripon Civic Society Awards.

“Finally, and with not a little difficulty, we’ve arrived at a shortlist of which we are extremely proud and which we believe showcases the remarkable quality of projects in our part of Yorkshire.”

The Design Awards presentations will take place in Ripon on Thursday April 7.

The winners of two of the awards - The John Whitehead Award for Civic Excellence and the Helen Whitehead Award for Best Project - will be announced on the evening.

The remaining Award categories and the shortlisted candidates are:

Hazzard Silver Cup for Best New Building - Cathedral Meadows, Ripon; Low Mill Mews, Ripon; Red House, Palace Road, Ripon; The Stoneyard, Stonebridgegate, Ripon; Grantley Hall Hotel and Wellness Retreat; Back Lane South, Kirkby Malzeard and Stourton House, Kirkby Malzeard.

Price Flagon for Best Restored Building - St Wilfrid’s Church and Community Centre, Ripon; Grantley Hall Hotel and Wellness Retreat; The Coach House and Stables, Prospect House, Palace Road, Ripon; Pinehurst, Palace Road, Ripon; 25 Grange Park Road, Ripon; Red House, Palace Road, Ripon.

Sustainability Award - The Stoneyard, Stonebridgegate, Ripon; Meadow View, Asenby.

Younge Rose Bowl for Best Environmental Improvement - Grantley Hall Hotel and Wellness Retreat; Ripon City Wetlands, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust; Oscar’s Wood, High Batts Nature Reserve.

Craftsmanship Shield for Best Craftsmanship - Grantley Hall Hotel and Wellness Retreat; St Wilfrid’s Church and Community Centre; Ripon Cathedral – Fallen Angels project.