Ripon City Training Band was created to introduce young people to the world of brass.

The band, formed by Ripon City Band, aims to develop the skills of new players who are needed to transfer into the main band to secure its future.

With their traditional brass sound the band are known for playing hymns and marches but are also comfortable playing overtures and popular music.

Ripon City Training Band's debut performance was one to remember and will be followed by many more to come.

The training band also promotes brass music and provides tuition to people in the community.

Jeanine Almack, player and spokesperson for the band, said:”It started out as a very wet day for Wath Street Fair but the village didn’t let it dampen their spirits.

“Ripon City Band were very proud of their newly formed training band who wowed the audience as they entertained them.

“It was with great excitement that the players arrived.

“Some just returned from holiday or school with minutes to spare, all looking smart in their new red Ripon City Band polo shirts, with parents and grandparents eager to give their support.

“The crowd thoroughly enjoyed the entertainment as the band played music including 500 miles, Colonel Bogey, and were treated to a fantastic solo by Lincoln of The Hornpipe on euphonium.

“To make the occasion even more memorable a premier rendition of a brass band arrangement of The Wath Anthem was played.

“No one was disappointed!.”