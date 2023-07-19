News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Ripon City Training Band ‘wowed audiences’ with their debut performance at Wath Street Fair

Ripon City Training Band came to life in public for the first time at Wath Street Fair with a debut performance that ‘wowed audiences’ with their bellowing brass sound which left ‘no one disappointed’.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST

Ripon City Training Band was created to introduce young people to the world of brass.

The band, formed by Ripon City Band, aims to develop the skills of new players who are needed to transfer into the main band to secure its future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With their traditional brass sound the band are known for playing hymns and marches but are also comfortable playing overtures and popular music.

Ripon City Training Band's debut performance was one to remember and will be followed by many more to come.Ripon City Training Band's debut performance was one to remember and will be followed by many more to come.
Ripon City Training Band's debut performance was one to remember and will be followed by many more to come.
Most Popular

The training band also promotes brass music and provides tuition to people in the community.

Jeanine Almack, player and spokesperson for the band, said:”It started out as a very wet day for Wath Street Fair but the village didn’t let it dampen their spirits.

“Ripon City Band were very proud of their newly formed training band who wowed the audience as they entertained them.

“It was with great excitement that the players arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Some just returned from holiday or school with minutes to spare, all looking smart in their new red Ripon City Band polo shirts, with parents and grandparents eager to give their support.

“The crowd thoroughly enjoyed the entertainment as the band played music including 500 miles, Colonel Bogey, and were treated to a fantastic solo by Lincoln of The Hornpipe on euphonium.

“To make the occasion even more memorable a premier rendition of a brass band arrangement of The Wath Anthem was played.

“No one was disappointed!.”

The band are keen to encourage new members, to find out more contact: https://www.riponcityband.co.uk/Training-Band

Related topics:Lincoln