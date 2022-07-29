Ripon City Panthers goal extended sponsorship deal

Last year Econ Engineering, which is responsible for producing more than eight out of ten of the UK’s winter maintenance vehicles, sponsored Ripon City Panthers U11s Red squad.

And now, with the 2022/23 season just around the corner, the company will be following the fortunes of the team, who compete in the Harrogate and District Junior Football League, as they move up a year and become the U12s.

The firm’s links with the City Panthers - which plays its home games at Mallory Park – stretches back to shortly after the club’s founding in 1984, when David Lupton, the late brother of the director, Jonathan, played for them.

Econ Engineering Director Jonathan Lupton said: “Last year, we were asked by one of our employees, whose son played in the U11 Reds, if we would consider sponsoring the side, and we jumped at the chance to do so.

“Our company’s link to Ripon stretches back more than 50 years, and whilst our association to the football club is slightly shorter, it is nevertheless a strong one.

“We really enjoyed our relationship with Ripon City Panthers last season, and we are looking forward to continuing it this season.”

Ripon City Panthers’ U12 Reds Team Manager, Gareth Bainbridge, said: “I’d like to thank Econ Engineering for their continued sponsorship of our football team, which means a great deal to us.

“It was a pleasure having Econ’s Geoff Nash – an FA certfified coach - with us at our end of season presentation, and we look forward to welcoming him, and other Econ employees, to future games and events.