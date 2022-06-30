Ripon church 24-hour worshipathon to aid World Jamboree bid

A fundraiser will take place on July 9 and 10 to send youngster Izzy (known as Iz) to South Korea to be one of 4,000 UK Scouts at the World Jamboree next year.

“Iz has set herself a target to raise £3,700 to take part in this,” said John Housley of Holy Trinity.

“Once in Korea the scouts will be building a bespoke city for 50,000 scouts from all over the world.

“It will have hospitals, supermarkets, in effect, a proper city!

“Has there ever been a more important time for young people to connect and mutually understand, cross - culturally?”

Iz has arranged a 24-hour Worshipathon at Holy Trinity Church starting at 11.30am on Saturday July 9.

The Worshipathon is timed to end as the 10.30am Sunday worship a comes to an end at around 11.30am.