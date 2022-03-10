Ripon Cathedral Jubilee Tea Party invitation

Ripon Cathedral.

And organisers of the event, on Friday June 3, 2-4pm. are inviting one person born in June of each year of the Queen’s 70-year reign, which started in 1952.

“So, if you were born in June between 1952 and 2021, please get in touch for a chance to celebrate this historic event in an equally historic setting,” said Ripon Cathedral spokesman Michelle Gee.

“Not only will this event create a human timeline back to 1952, but those invited will enjoy a wonderful afternoon tea, music and entertainment, as we celebrate all we have enjoyed throughout the last 70 years.

“All invitees can bring one friend or family member with them and those under 18 will need an accompanying adult.”

Andyone who would like to take part in this very special celebration, should apply to: The Cathedral Office, Liberty Courthouse, Minster Rd. Ripon HG4 1QS or by email to: postmaster @riponcathedral.org.uk, giving full name, date of birth and both postal and email addresses.

Lots for each year group will be drawn and official invitations will then be sent out.