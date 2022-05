Ripon businessman raises over £22k for Falklands War veterans

Simon Mercer organised the on-line auction in memory of the 255 British Task Force members killed in the 1982 war against Argentina.

All profits will be divided equally between Falklands Veterans Foundation and South Atlantic Medal Association 82.

Simon explained: “I have been delighted with the way the auction has gone so far but we still have about 50 bottles left.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Overall it’s likely that around £28,000-£30,000 will be raised when all bottles have been sold.

“The bottles of note sold so far are No.01 which sold for £950 (In memory of Lt. Col. H Jones VC), No.117 (In Memory or Lt. Richard Nunn DFC) for £650, No.077 for £480 (Sq. Leader Martin Withers DFC) and No.F006 which sold for £670 (General Sir Michael Rose).

“Signatures still available include General Sir Michael Rose CO 22 SAS, Antrim Flight Group (3 signatures) who destroyed the ARA Santa Fe, Sq. Leader Martin Withers DFC Black Buck 1 (Vulcan), Col John Crosland MC - 2 Para and Admiral Lord West DSC HMS Ardent (sank).

“Prices vary from £110 plus £15 P&P for a standard upright two signature bottle to £150 to £225-plus £15 P&P for third signatories bottles. They are available on a first come first served basis.”

Simon, who is a small business mentor, explained: “I am a just private person with altruistic tendencies who, having met Falklands veteran Nigel Philipps by chance on a flight down to the Falklands in 2018, decided to embark on this fund-raising adventure to raise money for all the courageous Falklands veterans in the 40th anniversary of the war.

“At 53.5 per cent, it’s a serious drop of whisky for the more mature drinker and I know it will give a great deal of pleasure to all those who love whisky and who remember of the bravery of everyone who fought in the Falklands War of 1982.