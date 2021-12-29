Ripon Boxing Day pilgrimage

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral John Dobson prepares to lead the annual Boxing day pilgrimage from the cathedral to Fountains Abbey

The four-mile journey retraced the walk made by the holy brothers who left Ripon on December 26, 1132 AD, to found a new Cistercian monastery at Fountains Abbey, on the banks of the River Skell.

In 2020, Covid-19 restrictions prevented the annual event from taking place and it was instead restaged in the summer of 2021.

In 2019, the last time the Boxing Day pilgrimage took place, more than 1,200 people set off from the cathedral’s West Front, with many more joining along the route.

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral John Dobson (centre) leads the annual Boxing day pilgrimage from the cathedral to Fountains Abbey

The Dean of Ripon, John Dobson, said it is one of the “hugely enjoyable events” of the year.

He added: “Drawing on the lengthy history of both the cathedral and the abbey, it gives a welcome encouragement to all of us to take some much needed exercise after a day of feasting.”

The event started with a short service in Ripon Cathedral at 9.30am.

Walkers on the annual Boxing day pilgrimage from Ripon cathedral to Fountains Abbey