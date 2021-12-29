Ripon Boxing Day pilgrimage
A traditional Boxing Day pilgrimage, which follows in the footsteps of a group of Cistercian monks, took place from Ripon Cathedral.
The four-mile journey retraced the walk made by the holy brothers who left Ripon on December 26, 1132 AD, to found a new Cistercian monastery at Fountains Abbey, on the banks of the River Skell.
In 2020, Covid-19 restrictions prevented the annual event from taking place and it was instead restaged in the summer of 2021.
In 2019, the last time the Boxing Day pilgrimage took place, more than 1,200 people set off from the cathedral’s West Front, with many more joining along the route.
The Dean of Ripon, John Dobson, said it is one of the “hugely enjoyable events” of the year.
He added: “Drawing on the lengthy history of both the cathedral and the abbey, it gives a welcome encouragement to all of us to take some much needed exercise after a day of feasting.”
The event started with a short service in Ripon Cathedral at 9.30am.