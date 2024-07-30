Ripon BID works to reduce anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local businesses, landlords and residents had reported to Ripon BID that they were experiencing anti-social behaviour including drug taking, urination and vandalism in Greaves Court, one of the ginnels leading onto the Market Square.

Ripon BID successfully applied for funding from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners Office to pay for a gate at the Market Square entrance to Greaves Court. The gate is open for the public, residents and businesses during the day, switching to keypad only access at night.

The gate was designed and manufactured locally by Hutchinsons Fabrications of Kirkby Malzeard and the planning process was handled by Ripon-based architect Andrew Burningham of Architecture:AB.

Lilla Bathurst, Manager of Ripon BID said: “Responding to concerns from both BID businesses and local residents the BID partnered with North Yorkshire Police and the Community Safety Hub to help architecturally design out crime – a method we have seen work well in other centres. We applied for funding for this project as it was not just a BID business issue and are very grateful to the PFCC that this was awarded. Feedback from businesses and residents has been very positive and they have seen a marked reduction in anti-social behaviour issues. Partnership working projects such as these mean we can get issues resolved quickly and efficiently.”

Paul Roberts from North Yorkshire Police said: “Following months of planning and consultation between Police, local authorities, businesses and residents in Ripon a new ‘alleyway gate’ has now been installed in the Market Place entrance to Greaves Court.

Ripon Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working closely with Ripon BID, The Community Safety Hub and community members to have this installed following continued reports of crime, anti-social behaviour and drug taking in the area affecting local residents and businesses.

The alley had been used as a cut through for offenders evading the Police, and those committing crime and ASB in the City.