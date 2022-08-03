Ripon BID launches apprentice and training hub

With a new website, a summer festival and a series of mentoring sessions plus networking events, the Ripon Apprenticeship & Training Hub (RATH) will help businesses thrive post pandemic by engaging 14-16 year olds into the work place to promote career development, soft skills and good work ethics.

Annette Duffy, BID Director and RATH lead said: “We’ve employed students for a few years now with great results.

“Our recruits have lots of enthusiasm and are keen to learn and I love watching them grown in confidence.

“This is an exciting new hub to accelerate these opportunities for local businesses and school children.

“The website is live and opportunities are already online.”

While businesses face a long-term shortfall of staff, 14-16 year olds from the local schools need experience that complements their schooling and gets them work ready.

Through paid work placements and close mentoring, students will learn good working standards at the very start of their career paths.

Alexander Pickering, Ripon Grammar School student on a Specsavers placement added: “I was thrilled to play a small part in a much bigger team of people at Specsavers, in helping to save someone’s sight.”

RATH will be at the Summer FunFest on August 18 at Studley Cricket Club and is encouraging students to go along and have a go at the activities as well as talk to the team.

RATH has produced two brochures, one for employers, giving easy access to the information they need to employ 14-16 year olds and one for students with details of where to find jobs via our RATH website, tips on CV construction and ingredients for a successful interview.

The scheme will also be going into schools and holding workshops and mentoring sessions for students in the future.

Lilla Bathurst, Ripon BID Manager said: “At this stage we are engaging with employers to encourage them to list suitable jobs, training, and apprenticeships to give students the best possible choice and ensure we have enough assets on our website to attract and appeal to students.”