Ripley volunteers need help with one final push to buy historic venue for the community

A community’s remarkable bid to buy a historic venue in a Harrogate village have received a boost as they make a final push in their campaign.

Volunteers at Star Club, who have run an acclaimed live music night at the grade II listed Ripley Town Hall for more than 20 years, say they are on the way to securing the nearly 200-years-old building.

Andy Herrington, who has helped bring music legends including Steve Cropper, The Yardbirds and The Animals to the venue, said: “I am pleased to confirm that the Heritage Lottery Fund has agreed to increase our grant and we have found a large benefactor.

"Together with support from the community this gives us £365,000 towards a purchase price of £400,000.

Community buy-out campaign - The grade II listed Ripley Town Hall has attracted big music acts for more than 20 years thanks to the Star Club volunteers. (Picture contributed)

"We have made arrangements to bridge the additional £35,000 but will need to repay this sum and would welcome any further help to get us over the line.

Built in 1854, the main room at Ripley Town Hall has a capacity of 250 people standing or 170 seated.

The public appeal to buy the venue follows last year’s announcement by the much-respected Ingilby family that their multi-million pound estate at Ripley up was up for sale.

The beautiful village is dominated by the 14th century castle, a historic landmark which has been home to the Ingilby family for the past 700 years.

Anyone who is able to help Star Club should contact [email protected].