"Ring for the King" - Mark the coronation by learning to ring bells in and around Ripon

Throughout the country plans are being made to Ring for the King for the Coronation of King Charles III on 6 May 2023.

The Wensleydale Ringers are providing an opportunity for anyone interested to learn to ring this coronation year through an introductory online course that includes, as well, hands-on teaching.

They would particularly welcome those who live within reach of Sharow or Kirkby Malzeard, whose bell bands are looking to expand.

Bell ringing in progress.

For hundreds of years church bells have rung out to proclaim special events as well as to call the faithful to worship.

They are part of the soundscape of England.

In June 2022, the country celebrated our late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the sound of bells.

Bells rang throughout the nation as a mark of respect at her passing in September 2022.

On 6 May, bellringers will Ring for the King and the Wensleydale Ringers would like to celebrate the coronation by teaching anyone interested to ring with a programme that features a free introductory online course.

The Wensleydale ringers previously put on their course of short interactive on-line presentations in 2021 and 2022.

The online course on the joy, techniques, and benefits of bell ringing was provided in association with hands-on bell training for all participants in a church local to them.

Such was the enthusiastic response that an 21 additional bell ringers joined their local bell band as a regular attender.

The ringers are presenting the course for a third time this year, again with hands-on training in local bell towers interspersed with interactive on-line sessions.

The online programme consists of five weekly sessions lasting about an hour that feature a PowerPoint presentation and virtual bell ringing in an online bell tower.

A spokesperson for Wensleydale Ringers said: “We invite everyone to join us, even those who have simply wondered about how the bells are rung.

"The programme of presentations will be presented several times, as from mid-February.

“Bell ringing is a team activity that keeps your brain active and your body agile.

"Some do it for the community of friends, some do it to contribute to church life, some to keep the glorious sound of bells alive and some do it for the pure pleasure and feeling of well-being it brings.

"Bell ringing does not require great strength and we have had children as young as 10 learning in Wensleydale.

"Many others learn in retirement.

“Some bellringers attend church but others do not: there is no requirement to be a church-goer.”

To find out more about what the sessions entail and how to participate, email David Scrutton at [email protected] with your name and contact details.

