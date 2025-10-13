Review: Three impressive new releases by key Harrogate musicians

Three of Harrogate’s most talented musicians all have new releases out now in a sign the town’s music scene is far from dead.

Dance DJ Rory Hoy, rapper Sarah Winter and indie pop songwriter Dan Webster are showing they are still at their top of their game with their new tracks.

Multi award-winning music producer/DJ and filmmaker Rory Hoy’s new album called Compendium has more bangers than a stock car race and has already been bigged up by legendary US music producer Freddy Fresh, who hailed it as "great".

The Knaresborough-based Hoy enjoyed two number one singles in the Beatport UK dance charts in the summer.

Knaresborough music producer/DJ and filmmaker Rory Hoy’s new album called Compendium has been hailed by legendary US music producer Freddy Fresh as "great". (Picture contributed)

His ninth studio album is an energetic and eclectic collection of House, Techno and Big Beat.

It is available now on Groove Shack Records via: https://elasticstage.com/grooveshackrecords/releases/rory-hoy-compendium-album

Talented Harrogate rapper Sarah Winter, who sees life from the streets, has released her first-ever nine track EP.

Called Waves, former Harrogate College student Sara first took to the mic on stage at Knaresborough's feva festival in 2012.

Talented Harrogate rapper Sarah Winter, who sees life from the streets, has released her first-ever nine track EP. called Waves out now. (Picture contributed)

Known for her strongly intelligent lyrics about issues such as domestic violence and struggles with mental health, Sarah was originally helped by Knaresborough arts charity Orb to gain the self-confidence to perform in public.

Her new EP includes standout track Star which shows a more soul-influenced side to her musical style.

Sarah is already working on more new tracks such as World’s Gone Crazy

Waves is available now via: https://www.youtube.com/@sarahreplaywinter

Dan Webster first made his name as a teenager back in the 1990s with his band Wilma, which famously won the the Battle of the Bands at legendary music venue Fibbers in York.

Innately pop but always inventive, he then moved on to lead two of Harrogate’s best-ever bands, Tigerbomb and The Birdman Rallies.

His latest solo single is called Tall Shadows and shows his songwriting gifts very much intact on this impressive slice of sunny melodic idiosyncratic modern pop.

Boasting an electronic-like drum sound and synthesized vocals, the Webster’s new song is as catchy and intelligent as anything he has ever done.

The song is available now via: https://thebirdmanrallies.bandcamp.com/track/tall-shadows