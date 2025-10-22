Revealing the unknown history of Harrogate’s first hospital in the early years of Queen Victoria

Plans have been unveiled to mark the 200th anniversary of Harrogate’s first-ever hospital which opened under Queen Victoria in 1826.

The forthcoming 200th anniversary celebrations will reveal fascinating new information on just how long-standing the town’s reputation has been as a centre of health and healing.

To mark the day on April 6,1826 when Harrogate Bath Hospital, as it was known then, first opened its doors for spa treatments next to Valley Gardens, community groups, local businesses and Harrogate Hospital have been working together on a series of activities and events to take place next year.

To commemorate the bicentenary, a special exhibition created by the Harrogate Medical Society and Harrogate Hospital will take place at a newish venue, West Park Centre in Harrogate, which will run for six weeks in April 2026.

Vintage photograph - To mark the day on April 6,1826 when Harrogate Bath Hospital first opened its doors, community groups, local businesses and Harrogate Hospital have been working together on a series of activities for its 200th anniversary. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Civic Society will be unveiling a memorial plaque commemorating Wilfrid Edgecombe, who was once described as “perhaps the last remaining spa physician” and a major figure in Harrogate health between the wars.

The current Harrogate Hospital will also be providing open days for the public.

In addition to the main display at West Park Centre, there will be satellite exhibitions at the Royal Pump Room Museum and Harrogate Library with guided tours offering further insights into the development of health and wellbeing in the town.

As part of the celebrations, schools across Harrogate will also play an important role.

Harrogate's spa heritage - Spa treatments became the fashion in Harrogate from the early 19th century onwards, especially in the Valley Gardens area. (Picture contributed)

A dedicated schools’ project will invite primary pupils to design posters advertising Harrogate’s spa waters in the Victorian era, capturing the creativity and colour of historical advertising.

Secondary students will be challenged with a creative writing project entitled A Day at the Harrogate Spa.

They will be invited to imagine the experience of a patient or doctor, producing a diary entry, short story, or poem.

Organisers hope the programme of celebrations will inspire residents and visitors alike to reflect on Harrogate’s unique heritage linked to the town’s spa water history.

If anyone would like to contribute to next year’s 200th anniversary celebrations of Harrogate Hospital, please contact Liz Leinhardt, Honorary Secretary of Harrogate Medical Society, on 07752251121.