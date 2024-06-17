Revealed: World famous singer to star in Harrogate charity ball that's raised £3.4million to date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the world’s greatest singers is to appear at a spectacular annual Harrogate event which has raised £3.4million for charity to date.

Now in its 23rd year supporting children’s charity Barnardo’s, The Firecracker Ball helps to change the lives of thousands of children and young people across Yorkshire.

This year’s event will take place at Rudding Park Hotel on Saturday, November 9 and guests will be left starstruck by the huge names from the world of entertainment who have committed to appearing – Alfie Boe OBE, Angus Ashworth of The Yorkshire Auction House and, back by popular demand, Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ band..

Alfie Boe OBE is an award-winning tenor known for his versatility across theatre, music and TV, including winning a Tony Award.

The charismatic performer has enjoyed 11 top 10 albums, including two number ones, after selling more than one million albums in the UK alone.

As well as being a multi-platinum selling recording artist, Alfie is well known and loved for his performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables in the West End.

This September will see him heading out on a worldwide arena tour in September.

Always offering something exceptional, The Firecracker Ball guests will enjoy an intimate performance by Alfie as they enjoy dinner.

This year’s auction will be hosted by Angus Ashworth.

Known as the Yorkshire Auctioneer, Angus is an antiques expert and auctioneer with his own auction house, Ryedale Auctioneers in Kirkbymoorside in North Yorkshire.

Angus and his team feature in TV series The Yorkshire Auction House and he is a regular expert on the BBC's Antiques Road Trip.

Having caused a storm last year, rock sensation, Rick Parfitt Jnr and his band will once again keep the party going well into the night.

Son of the late Rick Parfitt of Status Quo, Rick is a fireball of energy on stage.

Chair of the Firecracker Ball committee, Tom Dempsey, said: “We’re thrilled to have Rick joining us again for this year’s Firecracker Ball celebrations as well as welcoming Alfie and Angus for the first time.

"This truly is a star-studded line up and I’m sure their combined presence will ensure this year is one not to be missed.”

Back supporting the Firecracker Ball in 2024 are headline co-sponsors The Evans Property Group, Tudor Freight International as well as business partners Angels Events, PR and digital marketing agency Source, Commercial Services Design Limited, TheBusinessDesk.com, Beautiful Recruitment LLP, Cookridge Estates, Propaganda, Rudding Park Hotel, Dakota Hotel and Team Print Services.

Berry’s Jewellers will return to showcase its finest jewellery and exclusive watches and Yorkshire-based Privilege Executive Cars is also on-board as a sponsor and official executive travel partner.

Tickets are selling fast with platinum packages now sold out.

To book a table and for more information, including the opportunity to discuss sponsorship opportunities and auction prizes, visit: https://www.thefirecrackerball.co.uk/Book