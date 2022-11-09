Revealed: Why Stray bonfire might have been replaced by a fun fair at Harrogate charity event

A spectacular scene at the Harrogate Stray Bonfire and Firework display. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Organisers Harrogate Round Table have announced a minimum of £4,061 will be donated to Harrogate Homeless Project from the proceeds of last Saturday’s spectacular Stray bonfire and fireworks display which attracted thousands of people.

Craig Stephenson, chair of Harrogate Round Table, said “It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying a community event and giving so generously.

"We wanted to give anyone who enjoyed the night, but perhaps missed one of our buckets shakers, the opportunity to donate now.

Some of the crowds enjoying last weekend's Harrogate Stray Bonfire and Firework display. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"We’re hoping our offer to match fund any further donations will give us a fantastic final figure to give to Harrogate Homeless Project.”

The event, run entirely by volunteers, is now in its 51st year and is funded entirely by donations from the public and sponsorship from local companies.

With many other bonfire events being cancelled due to financial restraints, the viability of the event is reviewed each year on the strength of community support, as measured by the amount of cash donated.

Harrogate Round Table say that, as well as a new licensed bar, this year’s event might have seen the bonfire replaced by a fun fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event organiser Andy Rickard said “We do try to develop the event every year and are pleased with the addition of a licensed bar which proved very popular, we also hope that the provision of toilets was appreciated.

"We’ve already started reviewing what we could improve and welcome feedback.

"We did look at replacing the bonfire with a funfair based on the feedback survey from last year.

"We would encourage people to give us their thoughts as we start planning for 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An event survey link has been set up at:

In another innovation, organisers offered companies the opportunity to sponsor the event.

Donations were accepted by card on the night, in addition to the usual cash buckets, and bonfire-goers could donate via text and GoFundMe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make a donation online, visit: