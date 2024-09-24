Revealed: Total of 6,014 pensioners 'at risk' of losing Winter Fuel Payments in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s MP is warning that up to 6,014 pensioners aged over 80 in Harrogate and Knaresborough are at risk of losing their winter fuel payments.

Tom Gordon says that the latest official statistics show that, in Harrogate and Knaresborough, 6,014 pensioners aged over 80 are not in receipt of pension credit and, as a result, will lose the winter fuel payment they were previously entitled to – unless they receive other benefits.

All those aged over 80 were previously entitled to £300 each to help with their energy bills to stay warm during the winter months but many will now lose this money if the new Government, as expected, removes the winter fuel payments for all but the most needy.

The Lib Dem MP points to new statistics on ‘Winter Fuel Payment by Constituency’ which reveal that, last year, those aged over 80 in Harrogate and Knaresborough received £1,605,300 in support with £3,629,900 given out to all pensioners in the constituency.

He said this figure would drastically fall this winter following the withdrawal of support by the government for the vast majority of pensioners.

Mr Gordon is lending his voice to Lib Dem calls to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to reverse the cuts.

“Thousands of pensioners here in Harrogate and Knaresborough are desperately worried about how they will make it through this winter,” said Mr Gordon.

"I am particularly concerned about those older pensioners, and these figures are deeply worrying.

“I have heard countless stories from those who now say they will have to choose between staying warm or putting food on the table as a result of the government’s decision.

“Cutting these payments for thousands of my constituents, including many that are barely getting by, is the completely wrong thing to be doing.

“It is not too late for this new government to change course, reverse these proposals and protect vulnerable pensioners here in Harrogate and Knaresborough this winter.”

Age UK, the UK’s leading charity for older people, has said that 2.5 million pensioners will “be in serious trouble” this winter due to the ending of the winter fuel payments.