Revealed: Threat of new High Court legal challenge to £12m Harrogate Gateway plans

Harrogate's long-debated £12 Gateway plans for a traffic shake-up of the town centre face another potential legal challenge from another local business owner.

Steven Baines, a spokesperson for a group known as the Get Away campaign, says he has instructed lawyers to challenge North Yorkshire Council in the High Court regarding their plans for the Harrogate Station Gateway scheme to introduce limited changes on traffic and cycle lanes.

The project would also see One Arch and Station Square transformed with new paving, trees, planting and lighting.

Mr Baines describes Get Away as “a coalition of proud Harrogate business owners and residents who are united against North Yorkshire Council’s disastrous £12 million Station Gateway scheme which threatens to derail local trade and jeopardise livelihoods”.

A future which may never happen - The £12m Harrogate Station Gateway scheme would include some non-car measures and would also see One Arch and Station Square transformed with new paving, trees, planting and lighting. (Picture contributed)

The latest twist in the heated, five-year long wrangle over plans to introduce sustainable transport measures round Station Parade is the second such legal threat North Yorkshire Council has faced from powerful businessmen in recent times.

In 2023, Harrogate-based commercial property owner and developer Chris Bentley joined forces with another prominent Harrogate businessman and philanthropist Dr Terry Bramall CBE to threaten a judicial review of the original Harrogate Gateway project, which was partly inspired and bank rolled by the last Tory government.

Although the Gateway plans for pedestrianisation and cycle lanes in the town centre have been significantly watered down in response to opposition, the Get Away campaign argues that there has still been insufficient consultation by North Yorkshire Council which has been “steamrolling over local businesses ".

The group believes even the remaining measures will serve to “derail local trade and jeopardise livelihoods” in tough times for the high street.

The £12m Harrogate Gateway project would see cosmetic improvements made to the One Arch area and Station Parade. (Picture contributed)

The businesses in Get Away - which include freeholders, tenants and high street retailers - are launching a “hard-hitting multi-media campaign” to mobilise traders to oppose the plans and are writing to the Department for Transport (DfT).

In addition, Get Away is organising its own survey to provide insight from the Harrogate and wider North/West Yorkshire business community - whether positive or negative – about their feelings on Gateway.

Steven Baines said: “North Yorkshire Council has shied away from consulting with local businesses, so we are facilitating our own consultation to give us a voice.

“As the UK economy continues to worry the business community, the extra financial pressure from the disruption this scheme will cause could be the final straw for Harrogate traders.

Harrogate businessman Steven Baines, a spokesperson for a group known as the Get Away campaign, says he has instructed lawyers to challenge North Yorkshire Council in the High Court in London. (Picture contributed)

"North Yorkshire Council should scrap this project to allow our business community the best possible operating environment to provide much-needed goods and services to the people of Harrogate now and in the future.

“Where is the over-arching business support for this scheme?

"Where is the economic impact assessment which shows the benefits this will bring for our businesses and where is the open dialogue with traders? The answer is nowhere.”

A long-time opponent of Gateway, business professional Barry Adams, claims there is a growing feeling that the council just wants to push the scheme through "without fully considering the best interests of businesses.”

“The engagement has been poor to say the least,” he said.

"Traffic Regulation Orders were inconsistently displayed and missing key information and the plans were not made available as they should have been in the local library and online.”

