Revealed: This is what to expect at Harrogate Food & Drink Festival on the Stray in a few days time
The popular event has revealed more details of what promises to be a spectacular feast of food, drink and live entertainment on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.
And what a line-up it is:
Eight independent bars
31 cuisines
150+exhibitors and performers
Two giant artisan produce markets
As well as a spectacular programme of international street food, there’s live music from a host of acts including tributes:
'The Killers' (Saturday)
‘Robbie Williams (Sunday)
Top of the bill in terms of drink is the award-winning North bar which was founded in Leeds in the 1990s but has a popular branch in Harrogate.
But there will also be seven other independent bars selling everything from coffees and soft drinks to cider, gin and everything else; something for everyone.
In partnership with Leeds Cookery School, visitors can enjoy the the region's best chefs at the event’s Live Cookery Theatre for both days of the festival.
As if all that wasn’t enough, there will be roving comedy acts, free kids activities, a fun fair, Inflatable Land, art displays and free deckchairs and seating.
Each year Harrogate Food & Drink Festival supports local mental health Harrogate Mind.
In total, so far, it has raised more than £95,000.
The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival 2024: A Feast on The Stray
Oatlands Drive, Harrogate
Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 10am-7pm