Revealed: This is what to expect at Harrogate Food & Drink Festival on the Stray in a few days time

Harrogate Food & Drink Festival is returning to The Stray in a week’s time after three years of incredible support.

The popular event has revealed more details of what promises to be a spectacular feast of food, drink and live entertainment on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

And what a line-up it is:

Eight independent bars

Flashback to the crowds in 2023 - Harrogate Food & Drink Festival is returning to The Stray in a week’s time after three years of incredible support. (Picture contributed)

31 cuisines

150+exhibitors and performers

Two giant artisan produce markets

As well as a spectacular programme of international street food, there’s live music from a host of acts including tributes:

'The Killers' (Saturday)

Top of the bill in terms of drink is the award-winning North bar which was founded in Leeds in the 1990s but has a popular branch in Harrogate.

But there will also be seven other independent bars selling everything from coffees and soft drinks to cider, gin and everything else; something for everyone.

In partnership with Leeds Cookery School, visitors can enjoy the the region's best chefs at the event’s Live Cookery Theatre for both days of the festival.

As if all that wasn’t enough, there will be roving comedy acts, free kids activities, a fun fair, Inflatable Land, art displays and free deckchairs and seating.

Each year Harrogate Food & Drink Festival supports local mental health Harrogate Mind.

In total, so far, it has raised more than £95,000.

The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival 2024: A Feast on The Stray

Oatlands Drive, Harrogate

Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 10am-7pm