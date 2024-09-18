Revealed: The top winners at this year's Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall
Award-winning Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon was the magnificent setting for the show last weekend, organised by North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS).
Now in its fourth year at Newby Hall and its 48th year since it was established in 1976, the show attracted thousands of visitors over the three days as well as hundreds of exhibitors, competitors and volunteers.
Taking centre stage this year were magnificent floral displays, delicious produce, expert gardening advice, along with live talks and cookery demonstrations.
The crowds were drawn to the Incredible Edible Pavilion to witness fiercely contested giant fruit and veg competitions where there was a record number of entries.
Stephen Purvis, from County Durham, won the coveted giant onion competition with his 7.6 kg (16.755 lb) specimen which was not quite enough to beat last year’s world record-breaking win of 8.9kg (19.7lb).
Stephen also won the heaviest leek category with an impressive 8.960 kg exhibit.
Harrogate Flower Shows Director Nick Smith said: “This year was our biggest celebration of all things horticultural with more than 200 exhibitors alongside 1,000 competitors across every category from dahlias and gladioli to cabbages and beetroot."
Visitors to the show also enjoyed Newby Hall's award-winning gardens as well as stunning floral art installations inside, many of them designed by students from local colleges.
Florist Charlotte Foster-Lill, 24, from Malton, dressed Newby’s Tapestry Room with dried and artificial flowers while outside she created a beautiful display on the hall’s front law using plants and fresh flowers.
The standard of entries in the Grand Floral Pavilion was something to behold with a record number of premier golds awarded in the traditional classes.
There were spectacular displays of colourful dahlias, gladioli and carnations from specialist plant societies while dozens of top tier nurseries did a roaring trade selling hydrangeas, rudbekia and astrantia.
Best in show for its display of heucheras and tiarellas went to Plantagogo which has been exhibiting for 25 years at the show.