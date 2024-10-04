Revealed: The new town 'ambassadors' who will boost tourism in historic Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Knaresborough’s Mayor is offering a rare chance for civic-minded volunteers to show just how proud they are of their town by training to be heritage guides.

A qualified Yorkshire Blue Badge Tourist Guide, herself, Mayor of Knaresborough, Margy Longhurst is to launch The Mayor of Knaresborough’s Town Walking Tours.

After welcoming many visitors to Knaresborough over the years, the mayor is keen to support a team of voluntary guides leading visitors through the many layers of history in Knaresborough and revealing the many other aspects of this fascinating town.

The project has been made possible by Knaresborough Town Council, which has teamed up with the Institute of Tourist Guides to offer an in-depth course, leading to a well-respected award – The ITG White Badge.

A sign of quality and professionalism within the guiding world, successful applicants to the course will enjoy 21 hours of knowledges-based lectures about all aspects of Knaresborough’s history and guiding theory plus 18 hours of practical guiding training.

The course will take place on Wednesdays from the beginning of January 2025.

The iconic view from the Castle Yard over the picturesque River Nidd is enjoyed by many visitors, but Knaresborough has so much more to offer.

The town’s heritage is deep and long.

The Knaresborough Hoard, the largest hoard of Romano-British copper-alloy vessels discovered to date in Britain, dates to the 4th century and indicates a wealthy Roman presence in the area.

Knaresborough is mentioned by name in the Domesday Book of 1086 as Chenaresburg, meaning "Cenheard's fortress.

The training of new volunteers will mean free tours can be offered on a regular basis throughout the year.

The course will be led by Blue Badge Tourist Guide and ITG Guide Trainer, Sarah Cowling.

Trainees will be encouraged to develop their own personal style of guiding, to research and develop interesting commentaries and showcase the town’s many highlights.

For more information about the training course and how you can apply, visit: https://www.knaresboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/Home_21477.aspx

Alternatively, come along to The Mayor of Knaresborough’s Town Walking Tours Recruitment Open Day at Knaresborough House on Wednesday, October 16 from 1.30pm to 4pm.