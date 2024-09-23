Revealed: The full programme for this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Raworths Solicitors have announced the full programme for this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival – and it features bestselling authors and some of the biggest names in politics, sport, comedy and broadcasting.

The book festival, which runs from October 10-20, is organised by Harrogate International Festivals, sponsored by Raworths Solicitors and is one of the biggest dates in the literary calendar in the UK.

This year’s special guests include former prime minister Theresa May, legendary broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell, The Yorkshire Vet's Julian Norton, acclaimed novelist Victoria Hislop, and English football icon Peter Reid.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: "This is our 12th year sponsoring this brilliant festival which has helped put Harrogate on the literary map and continues to go from strength to strength.

Looking forward to Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival - From left, Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors and Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths Solicitors. (Picture Andrew Stevens)

“This year’s incredible line-up of talented authors will no doubt captivate and inspire audiences once again.

"The festival is a genuine celebration of great books and inspiring, life-affirming stories and we are proud to play a part in bringing such a fantastic event to our town.”

Joining this year’s stellar line-up is acclaimed broadcaster and Labour Party Peer Joan Bakewell, author of The Tick of Two Clocks, exploring everyone's right to a fulfilling old age as she reflects on her extraordinary career and moves on to the next stage in her life.

Returning favourite Julian Norton, best known for hit TV series The Yorkshire Vet, is set to share heartwarming stories from his eventful life as a rural vet.

In his latest book, Ruminations Of A Yorkshire Vet, he chews the cud over his unexpected but happy television career as well as reflecting on his farm-animal filled days in Thirsk.

Also appearing at the festival is football pundit and former Leeds United manager Peter Reid.

The former England midfielder will talk about the highs and lows of his playing and managerial days at the top.

Former England cricket star Monty Panesar continues the sporting theme. As the first Sikh cricketer to play for England he is an inspiration to British Asians and remains one of our most popular cricketers.

He will recount some of England’s greatest matches, along with his own inspiring story captured in his funny, poignant and uplifting autobiography, The Full Monty.

Respected wine expert and TV presenter Tom Surgey, best known for his work on ITV’s Love Your Weekend, offers a change of pace with his accessible, warm and witty introduction to wine.

They join a host of big names already appearing at this year’s highly-rated literary event.

Theresa May was prime minister during one of the most turbulent periods of modern British politics and her latest book, The Abuse of Power, provides her own critical examination of systemic failures and the misuse of authority within public institutions.

In her talk, the former Conservative Party leader will discuss her time in government and the importance of integrity and accountability in leadership.

Historical literature fans will get the chance to hear from Victoria Hislop, whose novel, The Figurine, weaves a tale of history, art and love.

Renowned historian author Alison Weir, whose latest book, Mary I: Queen of Sorrows, delves into the life of Mary I England, also joins the line-up to share the monarch’s personal struggles alongside her legacy in British history.

Doctor turned comedian and writer Adam Kay, author of critically acclaimed memoir This Is Going to Hurt, will talk about his latest book, Undoctored, and share candid stories from his time in healthcare.

Also taking to the Harrogate stage is the much-loved actor, comedian and writer Doon Mackichan, whose many credits include The Day Today, Two Doors Down and the Emmy-winning Smack the Pony, who will discuss her feminist memoir My Lady Parts.

Other festival highlights include etiquette coach and Sunday Times bestselling author William Hanson, whose new book Just Good Manners celebrates the British way of doing things, and BBC journalist and broadcaster Ros Atkins, who will talk about his book The Art of Explanation, and his career in journalism.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “As an arts charity we rely on the generosity of others and we couldn’t do any of this without the continuing support of Raworths Solicitors, who have been our much-valued partner in this prestigious event for over a decade.

For tickets, call 01423 562 303 or visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/