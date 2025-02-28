Revealed: The 'biggest and best' Harrogate Beer Festival is set to return for fantastic weekend

The details have been announced of this year’s Harrogate Beer Festival which will launch in just over a fortnight’s time with a renewed focus on local.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular annual event organised by Harrogate Round Table is back for another fantastic year on Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 at The Crown Hotel.

The focus will be very much on local producers with Roosters and Daleside as the main brewers for the first time, Whittakers Gin and Ake & Humphris as wine specialists and a selection of beers from the wider Yorkshire area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both nights at the Crown Hotel will include live music, talented local artists and bands - including White Van Man, featuring Bob Hope from Emmerdale (Tony Audenshaw).

The popular annual Harrogate Beer Festival organised by Harrogate Round Table is back for another fantastic year on Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 at The Crown Hotel. (Picture contributed)

Over the years, Harrogate Beer Festival has raised more than £500,000 for local good causes, raising more than £30,000 last year alone.

This year, the festival is proud to support three incredible charities: Samaritans in Harrogate, Martin House Children’s Hospice, and, for the first time, The Jordan Legacy, founded by Steve Phillip to promote suicide prevention and mental wellbeing.

Local businessman Gary Thompson, speaking on behalf of the organisers, Harrogate Round Table, said: “A huge thank you goes out to the many local businesses who have sponsored this year’s festival, helping to make the event bigger and better than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Harrogate Beer Festival is a fantastic way to network, make new connections, and support both local suppliers and charities.

"It’s an event that truly brings the community together for a great cause”

In addition to an incredible selection of beers, gins, Prosecco, spirits and alcohol-free options, visitors can also enjoy live sporting action on the big screen, with coverage of the Cheltenham Festival on Friday and the Six Nations rugby on Saturday, making it the perfect setting for a weekend of drinks and entertainment.

Steve Phillip, founder of The Jordan Legacy, whose 34-year-old son Jordan took his own life five years ago, said: “Coming together for social events like this can be really beneficial for mental health.

“We are really grateful to Harrogate Beer Festival.”