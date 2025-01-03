Revealed: Sad day for Harrogate's retail sector as popular independent shop closes down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Harrogate independent shop is to close down in the town centre only months after it celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much loved for being so much more than just a bricks and mortar, Sophie Likes first opened at 36 Beulah Street in the heart of Station Parade in 2014.

Specialising in design-led and inspiring quirky gifts, clothes, homeware and more, the enthusiasm, sense of fun and community spirit of its popular owner Sophie Hartley soon won it loyal customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It became known during the dark days of lockdown for its stylish face masks and looked to have survived it.

Much loved for being so much more than just a bricks and mortar, Sophie Likes first opened at 36 Beulah Street in Harrogate in 2014. (Picture contributed)

The shop even emerged unscathed from the fire which hit Beulah Street in 2019 and, indeed, reopened the next day.

But no one could have foreseen the financial storm clouds gathering once Covid restrictions were lifted in early 2022.

Speaking last September as the gift shop marked its first decade in business, Sophie told the Harrogate Advertiser: “The past ten years have been a rollercoaster ride, with its fair share of highs and challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From navigating the complexities of raising three children, to weathering the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even overcoming the adversity of a fire on our street, we’ve stood strong and continued to thrive.

"The heart of the shop is its people both the wonderful staff who bring warmth and enthusiasm to their work every day, and the supportive family members who have been by my side through every twist and turn.

"Together, we’ve created a relaxing place where customers can feel at home, share stories, and enjoy a chat.”

Now the closing down sales are up on the window of Sophie Likes as this proud independent prepares to close its doors for the final time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Sophie Hartley said "it was a tough decision to make” but the cost of living crisis was a challenge too far.

The demise of this "welcoming space where customers can find not only beautiful gifts but also a sense of connection and community” throws the difficulties facing small businesses on the high street in affluent Harrogate into sharp relief.