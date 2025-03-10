Revealed: Reopening date for Harrogate's Fodder cafe at Great Yorkshire Showground
The grand unveiling of the new-look Fodder, which has undergone its biggest revamp since it first opened in 2009, will take place on Monday, March 17.
Located at the Great Yorkshire Showground, the transformed cafe and farm shop will feature a new café menu, permanent tasting tables for suppliers to sample from, a new butchery counter and even more Yorkshire produce stocked than ever before.
After closing in January, the project to freshen up Fodder was split into two phases; an internal refit of both the retail and catering areas and an extension of the cafe’s catering offer and the further development of Fodder on the Hoof, a converted 1960’s Airstream located in the Fodder car park which offers takeaways and has remained open during the revamp process.
Fodder’s refurbishment is part of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s aim to raise the profile of its businesses on the Great Yorkshire Showground. In which Fodder’s support, is vital in raising money, for the charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to support farming, food and the countryside.
As befits this renowned champion of Yorkshire produce, the new-look Fodder will feature more Yorkshire suppliers than ever before, tasting tables and "a more contemporary feel."
Boasting tasty, local, food, the cafe will offer menus for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and Sunday lunch.
All profits from Fodder go to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society charity for its work in supporting farming, food and countryside.