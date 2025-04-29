Revealed: Record-breaking number of tickets were sold for Harrogate Spring Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been announced that a record number of people attended this year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show

In total, more than 40,000 enthusiasts enjoyed the spectacular floral displays and show gardens at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre last weekend.

Organised by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS), the show is the first major event of the year in the horticultural calendar and was put expertly put together by the very best growers, plant nurseries and gardening professionals from across the UK..

Harrogate Spring Flower Show director Nick Smith said: “The show was a huge gardening success with the warm weather playing its part, attracting the crowds who enjoyed fantastic floral displays, stunning show gardens, live demonstrations and a feel-good atmosphere.

An exhibitor checks his display at Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2025. (Picture contributed)

“The team is already planning our Autumn Flower Show which takes place at Newby Hall near Ripon - a stunning venue to welcome back our supporters and new visitors to another horticultural showstopper.”

Among those making an impression at Harrogate Spring Flower Show was the Harrogate BID team who used the occasion to promote the town’s fantastic business community, events and targeted campaigns to a wider audience.

Matthew Chapman, Chief Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We were so pleased to have the chance to showcase our town to so many people during the Spring Flower Show.

“We’re always looking to highlight our town as a floral destination.

At Harrogate Spring Flower Show - Matthew Chapman and Bethany Allen of the Harrogate BID team with BID Chair Simon Midgley and Vice Chair Lyndsay Snodgrass. (Picture contributed)

"I’d like to thank Nick Smith and Harrogate in Bloom group for their help.”

A not-for-profit organisation, funded by businesses to improve the area in which those businesses trade, Harrogate BID has built up a reputation in horticulture.

Last year, the partnership between Harrogate BID, Flower Shows and Harrogate in Bloom took home three Gold prizes at the Yorkshire in Bloom awards – with the judges describing the horticultural standards in the town as “outstanding”.

Last year also saw it organise the first annual Floral Summer of Celebration event in Harrogate town centre, featuring a floral trail with a new theme every year.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will take place from September 19-21.

Tickets will be made available in May at: https://www.flowershow.org.uk/autumn-show/tickets-gift-e-vouchers