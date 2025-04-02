Revealed: Opening date of one of Harrogate's oldest bars under new owners

By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
There’s news on the expected date of the reopening of a historic Harrogate pub which reached the end of an era when it closed in January.

The Old Bell in Harrogate at 6 Royal Parade was one of Harrogate’s best known and oldest bars – and once served US president Bill Clinton – took the closure decision with a “heavy heart”.

The recent incarnation first opened in 1999 and presaged the arrival in Harrogate of craft beer bars by more than a decade with its wooden floor boards, good service and a vast number of high quality, mostly non-generic, independent beers from around the world.

Although January’s closure was a shock to beer lovers, despite the challenging environment for the drinks industry. there was a silver lining to the saga when an award-winning Harrogate independent brewery stepped in to buy the Old Bell.

The signs saying Harrogate's famous Old Bell pub is to reopen under new owners. (Picture Graham Chalmers)The signs saying Harrogate's famous Old Bell pub is to reopen under new owners. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
The signs saying Harrogate's famous Old Bell pub is to reopen under new owners. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The family-owned Harrogate Brewing Co said they were taking over the pub where it can sell its beers direct to the public.

Now there is evidence of work happening in the white-washed premises with two signs on the window of the Old Bell.

The first says “The Old Bell serving beers & wines since 1786”.

The second says simply “Opening April 2025”.

Popular Yorkshire born-and-bred co-owners Joe Joyce and his wife Julie took over Harrogate Brewing Co, which is located off Hookstone Chase. in early 2020.

Last year saw HBCo win a series of national, as well as regional awards SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers and Associates).

