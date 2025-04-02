Revealed: Opening date of one of Harrogate's oldest bars under new owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s news on the expected date of the reopening of a historic Harrogate pub which reached the end of an era when it closed in January.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Bell in Harrogate at 6 Royal Parade was one of Harrogate’s best known and oldest bars – and once served US president Bill Clinton – took the closure decision with a “heavy heart”.

The recent incarnation first opened in 1999 and presaged the arrival in Harrogate of craft beer bars by more than a decade with its wooden floor boards, good service and a vast number of high quality, mostly non-generic, independent beers from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although January’s closure was a shock to beer lovers, despite the challenging environment for the drinks industry. there was a silver lining to the saga when an award-winning Harrogate independent brewery stepped in to buy the Old Bell.

The signs saying Harrogate's famous Old Bell pub is to reopen under new owners. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The family-owned Harrogate Brewing Co said they were taking over the pub where it can sell its beers direct to the public.

Now there is evidence of work happening in the white-washed premises with two signs on the window of the Old Bell.

The first says “The Old Bell serving beers & wines since 1786”.

The second says simply “Opening April 2025”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular Yorkshire born-and-bred co-owners Joe Joyce and his wife Julie took over Harrogate Brewing Co, which is located off Hookstone Chase. in early 2020.

Last year saw HBCo win a series of national, as well as regional awards SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers and Associates).