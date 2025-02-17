Revealed: New takeway restaurant is ready to open in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The opening date of a new takeway restaurant in Harrogate has been revealed and there will be fantastic discounts on the first day.

Located corner of Bower Road and Mayfield Grove at 15A Bower Road, Harrogate, new business Pitta Star will take over the building occupied by The Fabulous 50’s Diner until the restaurant closed at the start of 2024.

To mark the occasion, the owners of this new Greek street food restaurant – Adonis, Eleni, Genti and Eljona – will be offering 30% off all menu items on the opening day.

The launch of Pitta Star on Thursday, February 20, follows months of hard work creating and designing the new dining space.

New Harrogate restaurant Pitta Star will take over the building occupied by The Fabulous 50’s Diner until the restaurant closed at the start of 2024. (Picture contributed)

The new restaurant, bar and takeaway will offer traditional homemade Greek dishes including chicken gyros, souvlaki, moussaka and more.

Pitta Star’s owners said they are committed to offering an authentic Greek food experience.

“It’s our way of inviting the community to come and try the food we’re so passionate about.

“We bring with us over 20 years of experience working in traditional Greek restaurants in Greece, alongside a good working experience in restaurants and takeaways in the UK.

"We’re excited to share the flavours and recipes we’ve grown up with, and we’re looking forward to meeting everyone, serving delicious food, and becoming a part of this wonderful community.”

Pitta Star will be open daily from 11am to 11pm.

Its menu is also available to order on Deliveroo and JustEats.

For more information on Pitta Star, visit: https://www.pittastar.co.uk/