Revealed: New series of Christmas events at Weetons flagship store in Harrogate
Bolstered by their in-house expert florists, the independent Harrogate-based foodie destination is to run a series “wreath making” events at its impressive food hall - and more - over the next four weeks on the site of the former Crimple Garden Centre.
The dates for Weetons Leeds Road are:
Thursday, November 27, 6-8pm.
Tuesday, December 3, 2-4pm.
Thursday, December 5, 6-8pm.
Friday, December 6, 2-4pm.
Experts will be on hand to guide guests through the entire process of wreath making in a relaxed environment – think mulled wine and some jazzy Christmas classics.
Everything will be in place to enable customers to create stunning Christmas wreaths for their homes – including a pair of Garden Trading cutters worth £22 that are yours to keep.
For tickets and information, visit: https://weetons.co.uk/pages/events