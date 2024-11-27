Revealed: New series of Christmas events at Weetons flagship store in Harrogate

The renowned Weetons of Harrogate has unveiled a series of Christmas events at its gleaming flagship store on Leeds Road.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolstered by their in-house expert florists, the independent Harrogate-based foodie destination is to run a series “wreath making” events at its impressive food hall - and more - over the next four weeks on the site of the former Crimple Garden Centre.

The dates for Weetons Leeds Road are:

Thursday, November 27, 6-8pm.

Independent Harrogate-based foodie destination Weetons is to run a series “wreath making” events at its impressive flagship store on Leeds Road. (Picture contributed)

Tuesday, December 3, 2-4pm.

Thursday, December 5, 6-8pm.

Friday, December 6, 2-4pm.

Experts will be on hand to guide guests through the entire process of wreath making in a relaxed environment – think mulled wine and some jazzy Christmas classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything will be in place to enable customers to create stunning Christmas wreaths for their homes – including a pair of Garden Trading cutters worth £22 that are yours to keep.

For tickets and information, visit: https://weetons.co.uk/pages/events