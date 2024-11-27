Revealed: New series of Christmas events at Weetons flagship store in Harrogate

By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:07 BST

The renowned Weetons of Harrogate has unveiled a series of Christmas events at its gleaming flagship store on Leeds Road.

Bolstered by their in-house expert florists, the independent Harrogate-based foodie destination is to run a series “wreath making” events at its impressive food hall - and more - over the next four weeks on the site of the former Crimple Garden Centre.

The dates for Weetons Leeds Road are:

Thursday, November 27, 6-8pm.

Independent Harrogate-based foodie destination Weetons is to run a series “wreath making” events at its impressive flagship store on Leeds Road. (Picture contributed)Independent Harrogate-based foodie destination Weetons is to run a series “wreath making” events at its impressive flagship store on Leeds Road. (Picture contributed)
Tuesday, December 3, 2-4pm.

Thursday, December 5, 6-8pm.

Friday, December 6, 2-4pm.

Experts will be on hand to guide guests through the entire process of wreath making in a relaxed environment – think mulled wine and some jazzy Christmas classics.

Everything will be in place to enable customers to create stunning Christmas wreaths for their homes – including a pair of Garden Trading cutters worth £22 that are yours to keep.

For tickets and information, visit: https://weetons.co.uk/pages/events

