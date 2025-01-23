Revealed: New push to battle threat to future of historic Knaresborough market
The council had revealed that detailed discussions are now ongoing with officers from North Yorkshire Council about the potential transfer of the market’s management and operation to the Town Council.
The positive development follows a shock announcement last August by North Yorkshire Council of proposals to make traders and Knaresborough market fund and erect their own stalls.
The town’s reaction was swift and angry with traders the change risked causing a reduction in the number of stalls at the market with the effect of slowly killing off the historic market as a result.
Both Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon and Knaresborough's former town crier Roger Hewitt issued impassioned pleas to councillors about the potential impact of the controversial changes.
At the time, North Yorkshire Council argued that the transfer of the market was part of its ‘Double Devolution’ strategy to provide opportunities for town and parish council and community groups to manage services and assets.
Now, following the setting up of a Market Working Group and the appointment of a consultant with experience of market operation, Knaresborough Town Council is discussing ambitious plans for the future of the town’s ancient market.
Councillor Hannah Gostlow said: “Our market has been at the centre of life in Knaresborough for more than 700 years.
“We are determined to secure its future and to encourage new traders to join us.
"The town grew up around the market place.
"It’s where the town can come to life, and we want there to be activities alongside the traditional market to involve everyone in the community.”
But Knaresborough Town Council is advising that it is early doors yet.
In addition, any transfer needs to be at no cost to North Yorkshire Council and, in the case of Knaresborough Market, it has to be financially viable for the Town Council.
Knaresborough Town Clerk said: “It’s one step at a time. We need to act in the best interests of the residents of Knaresborough at all times”.