Revealed: More top music acts for Leeds Festival 2025 including legendary Limp Bizkit
The second wave of names revealed by Rockstar Energy presents Reading and Leeds includes nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit plus hot newer musical forces including Bakar, the genre-defying voice of a new indie generation, Badger, one of the UK’s fastest rising electronic artists, and talented musician, producer and rapper Example.
The giant music extravaganza, which will run from August 21-24, 2025, will also include indie bands such as Wrexham four-piece The Royston Club, the Liverpool-based band Red Rum Club and Scottish five-piece, club-influenced post-punk band Vlure.
A truly global event, the latest names added to the 2025 line-up also include New Zealand alt-pop band Balu Brigada, the South African-born Sri Lankan-Australian artist Ecca Vandal, Washington D.C. emo rock band Origami Angel, Arizona shoegazers Glixen and New York’s Been Stellar.
Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “Reading & Leeds really has something for everyone this year.
"The response to the line up so far has been incredible, and today’s additions bring so much to the table. We’ve seen first-hand what Limp Bizkit and D-Block Europe can do in front of these crowds.
"They will not disappoint. And beyond that you’ll find countless artists making a name for themselves this summer.
"2025 already feels like the start of a bold new era for Reading & Leeds.”
Tickets and information at: https://www.readingandleedsfestival.com/
