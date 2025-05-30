Revealed: More than ten new business openings in Harrogate town centre in 2025 so far

A leading Harrogate group has hailed the opening of more than ten new businesses in the town centre since the start of 2025.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) said it was very pleased to see multiple new business openings in the town centre over the last few months, contributing to creating a “vibrant, bustling hub.”

Since the start of 2025, more than 10 new businesses have opened in the centre of Harrogate, including jewellers, office space, homeware, clothing retailers, bars, restaurants and more.

In a week which has seen the business group launch brand new themed postcards and guide maps as part of a wider promotional project for the town centre, the new openings has renewed BID’s confidence that Harrogate can buck the national trend for high street decline.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Chief Executive, said: “We’re thrilled to see so many new businesses opening within our town centre so far in 2025.

“It’s fantastic to see these well-known names putting their trust into Harrogate and we’re very confident they will see positive results."

According to the latest figures from North Yorkshire Council, Harrogate’s vacancy rate currently stands at 7.8% - almost half the national average lower than other local areas – and Harrogate BID says launches such as these will only help to drop the town’s rate further.

Matthew Chapman said: “As reflected by our low vacancy rate, Harrogate remains an attractive place to operate with a vibrant town centre and it’s always great to see new additions coming into our community.

“As the BID, we’re looking forward to working alongside these new organisations in our town and sharing ideas and experience.”

Harrogate BID’s new guide maps show Harrogate split into four key quarters – Central, Montpellier, King’s Road and Victoria and West Park – all with their own unique traits that contribute towards creating a vibrant town centre.

The postcards have been designed to create a charming picture of the town for local people and visitors and will be available at key events and promotions around the year.

To help distribute them, email: [email protected]

More information at: www.harrogatebid.co.uk