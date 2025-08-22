Revealed: Makeover for Harrogate home of UK's biggest independent running retailer

One of the UK's leading running shops which was originally set up by a Harrogate couple on a shoestring is to unveil its refurbishment next week.

After serving the running community in Harrogate for more than 30 years, the Up & Running store has been receiving a makeover in recent weeks.

Labelled "the home of running", the shop has stayed open throughout the freshen-up, though capacity has been cut by half on the ground floor, temporarily.

Inspired by the running boom of the 1980s, Gillian and Dennis Macfarlane set up Up & Running in Bower Road in Harrogate in 1992 after moving to the town from Glasgow in 1979.

Up & Running in Harrogate supports runners of all abilities and disciplines, offering well-known, high quality branded running shoes and apparel plus free gait analysis to each customer. (Picture contributed)

The business flourished even as the couple brought up their two baby girls and has since grown to become the UK's biggest independent running specialist retailer.

Boasting 29 shops and more than 170 staff, Up & Running remains run by, and for, runners.

The business supports runners of all abilities and disciplines, offering well-known, high quality branded running shoes and apparel plus free gait analysis to each customer.

To this day, it is still a hub of the running community and the base of a free weekly 5k Social Run Group.

In 2020, Up & Running 2022 celebrated its 30th anniversary with a 1992-mile relay challenge involving staff from across its shops as part of the launch of a three-year partnership with Heart Research UK with the aim of raising £30,000 per year for the charity.

For more information, visit: https://upandrunning.co.uk/