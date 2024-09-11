Revealed - how Harrogate's MP voted in Parliament over winter fuel payment cuts

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon has voted against the Government’s plans to cut the winter fuel payment.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting after a fierce debate which saw the House of Commons pass the proposals to restrict the payments to all but the poorest pensioners by 348 votes to 228, a majority of 120, the Lib Dem MP said: “Thousands of pensioners across our towns and villages will be left deeply worried about how they will get by this winter now that the Winter Fuel Payment has been cut for so many.

“So many pensioners are already facing another winter in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and this will only make things worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The damage left by the Conservatives to our economy is unforgivable but cutting payments to vulnerable pensioners across Harrogate and Knaresborough and the country is no way to bring about the change the country deserves and so desperately needs.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon voted in Parliament against the Government’s plans to cut the winter fuel payment for pensioners. (Picture contributed)

“I proudly opposed the Government today and stood up for the many pensioners in the constituency who are now at risk of an even bigger winter cost of living crisis.

“Liberal Democrats will keep fighting this cut tooth and nail. We’re fighting for the real change people want to see.”

Fifty-two Labour MPs did not take part in the vote, including seven ministers, but the Government said many of these had arranged to do so in advance for other reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Labour MP, Jon Trickett, voted against the Government, claiming the withdrawal of the payments to pensioners could "be a matter of life and death" for some.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted the proposed changes are needed to fill a £22 billion “black hole” in public finances left behind by the Conservative government.

The Winter Fuel Payment, worth up to £300, was first introduced by Tony Blair’s government in 1997 and was expanded to all pensioners in 2000.

In future, only those receiving pension credit or certain other benefits will receive the winter fuel payment.

The Government points out that the new full state pension is expected to rise by £460 a year from April in line with wage rises.