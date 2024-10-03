Revealed: How Harrogate BID will help bring Christmas spirit to town centre shoppers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate BID is to boost footfall in the town’s high street with a series of spectacular family events and activities for Christmas.

Although the not-for-profit business group has announced it will not this year be supporting the Christmas lights switch-on after feedback from BID levy paying businesses, it will be delivering the following festive treats:

A 33-foot-tall Ferris wheel.

The Candy Cane Express road train.

The North Pole Post Office, organised by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Harrogate BID.

Christmas Shop Window competition.

The Harrogate Gift Card.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) plays a crucial role in bringing the festive spirit to Harrogate town centre, leading on the funding of every single Christmas light across the town centre.

It also bolsters the return of the popular Harrogate Christmas Fayre from Friday, November 28 to Monday, December 14 with up to 50 stalls.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “We’ve been keen supporters of the Christmas plans in Harrogate ever since they were first staged three years ago, so we can’t wait for this year’s fun to begin.

“It’s a fantastic way to help drive footfall and spend into our town’s business community, while offering family entertainment with the Ferris wheel and road train.

“We’ve also got new displays for our town’s Christmas lights this year, so watch this space…”

Thanks to BID, the street entertainment team will be back in Harrogate town centre to help celebrate all things Christmas with special performances, helping to create a vibrant atmosphere.

It has also confirmed that there will not be not support from BID for the Christmas lights switch-on in Harrogate for 2024.

The BID team have carried out extensive research with local businesses, with 60% saying they feel switch-on events do not benefit them through increases in footfall within their business area.

It is hoped, as in many other towns across the UK, a future Harrogate Town Council may pick up this community event.

The Harrogate Gift Card, which is available for use in almost 100 businesses in Harrogate, acts as a perfect present for loved ones over the Christmas period.