Revealed: Hotel near Harrogate wins Best Hotel Spa in the UK award from Condé Nast Johansens

A hotel near Harrogate and Ripon has been crowned the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ UK award at Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025.

Located four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate, the five-star hotel Grantley Hall has been racking up the awards in 2024.

This latest accolade marks the luxury hotel’s 18th award of the year, building on recent wellness achievements, including a prestigious 5 Bubble Luxury rating from the Good Spa Guide and the hotel’s Two Michelin Key Distinction, awarded by Michelin Keys in October.

The awards ceremony took place at the Kimpton Fitzroy London and gathered prominent figures from across the luxury hospitality industry, recognising excellence across a range of categories.

Award-winner: The Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall hotel is a celebrated wellness destination. (Picture contributed)

The Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall is a celebrated wellness destination, offering an extensive range of treatments, state-of-the-art facilities and bespoke programmes designed to promote holistic wellbeing.

Grantley Hall’s General Manager Nuno César de Sá said: “The Three Graces Spa really is an exceptional spa and we are honoured to accept this award by the those at Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence – further solidifying us as a beacon for excellence in both the luxury hospitality and wellness areas.

“Our team at the Three Graces Spa and across the rest of the hotel work diligently to create extraordinary experiences for our guests.

"Our world-class facilities are a major draw, inviting guests to come and discover the magic of Grantley Hall for themselves and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience our award-winning spa first-hand.”

Grantley Hall is privately owned by Valeria Sykes who bought the property with a vision of creating a legacy for her family and undertook a reported £70 million renovation.

Its roots go back to the mid-18th century when the main house was built by Thomas Norton and his son Fletcher Norton, 1st Baron Grantley,

The country treat offers 47 bedrooms, five restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, and three bars.

Facilities include the Three Graces Spa and the Elite Luxury Gym.

Earlier in the year, it received Hospitality Assured World Class Status.

More information at: https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/