Revealed: Historic Ripley Estate is on the market for offers of more than £21m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The historic Ripley Estate which is on the market for £21 million may be sold in separate lots – including the 14th century castle, the village cricket ground and the village car park.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ripley Castle Estate, which has been privately owned by the same family for more than half a millennium, was put up for sale for the first time in its history last June.

A statement at the time said that owners Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby, with the full support of their family, had decided to put the whole country estate on the market, though, it added, “the family will continue to live nearby and “focus on their other interests”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steeped in history and owned by the Ingilbys for more than 700 years, the picture perfect Ripley Castle forms the iconic centrepiece of a village whose population stands at barely more than 200.

The Ripley Castle Estate, which has been privately owned by the same family for more than half a millennium, was first put up for sale last June. (Picture contributed)

A 14th Century Grade l listed building, depicting three different styles of architecture, Ripley Castle was constructed over a period of almost 500 years.

The approach to the castle grounds is through the impressive gatehouse built in the 1450s.

The Old Tower includes a section from 1555 boasting enormous stone buttresses and a castellated roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remainder of the castle was rebuilt in the 1780s and completed by 1786 with the exception of the coach house and stables which followed some 24 years later.

Ripley Estate sale - Lot 7 – Village cricket ground extending to 5.88 acres (2.38 ha). (Picture contributed)

Since the Bilton-Ripley bridleway was opened on former railway tracks in 2013 as part of the National Cycle Route 67, the village has become even more popular with Harrogate families and walkers, as well as further afield.

In March 2017, Ripley was named number 17 out of the 20 Best Villages in Britain to live in; one of only two in the north of England.

The sale of Ripley Estate is being handled by Harrogate-based property consultancy Carter Jonas, which was established in 1855.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offers over £21m are being asked for the whole historic estate.

But the sale is also divided into nine separate lots.

Lot 1 – Ripley Castle, The Castle Apartment, East Wing, Gatehouse, Estate offices, Grindhus Coffee Shop, Gift shop, Tea room, Ornamental gardens, 165.59 acres (67.01 ha) of Registered Parkland including lakes and woodland.

Lot 2 – The Boars Head Hotel and Birchwood House Annexe.

Lot 3 – Ripley Village Store and adjoining residential property

Lot 4 – Sporting Rights extending to 1,800 acres (728 ha) including Birthwaite Cottage, shoot yard and land extending to 28.89 acres (11.69 ha).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lot 5 – Estate woodland, pasture and game cover extending to 188.08 acres (76.11 ha).

Lot 6 – Scarah Park extending to 26 acres (10.52 ha).

Lot 7 – Village cricket ground extending to 5.88 acres (2.38 ha).

Lot 8– Chapel Flatts and Village car park extending to 22.81 acres (9.23 ha).

Lot 9 – The Front Field extending to 5.85 acres (2.37 ha).

The sporting rights on the Ripley Castle Estate extend in all to approximately 1,800 acres (728 ha) and are let on a five-year lease that commenced on February 2, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traditional parkland and lakes together with the rolling topography of Cayton Gill and the extensive woodland cover over which the sporting rights are owned means that Ripley Castle Estate provides the ability to show high pheasants and partridges.

More information at: https://www.carterjonas.co.uk/estate-agents/harrogate