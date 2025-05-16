Revealed: Here are the members of the new Harrogate Town Council and its first-ever mayor

The new Harrogate Town Council has announced who will be the first town mayor as this brand new authority met for the very first time.

Councillor Chris Aldred was elected as Mayor during the inaugural Annual Meeting of Harrogate Town Council held on Wednesday, May 14 at Harrogate Civic Centre.

In his acceptance speech, Councillor Aldred expressed heartfelt thanks to his fellow councillors and to the electors of High Harrogate who had voted him on to the new Town Council.

In what was an impassioned acceptance speech, he also reflected on his journey, values and vision for the future of Harrogate.

The elected members of new Harrogate Town Council, including the first town mayor, Coun Chris Aldred. (Picture contributed)

“I’m honoured to be Harrogate’s first Town Mayor, “ said Coun Aldred.

"I’ve had some hard times in my life, including mental health struggles.

"I’ve worked as a traffic warden, a cleaner at the Army Foundation College and as a driver for ASDA.

"Politics and public service helped me get through and arrive at this point tonight.

"From all those jobs to now becoming Mayor of Harrogate – it's been quite a journey.”

Harrogate Town Council came into being after elections on May 1 in 19 wards in Harrogate to fill the void left by the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council during the creation of the new unitary authority of North Yorkshire Council.

The Chains of Office were formally conferred on Councillor Aldred by Councillor Philip Broadbank, Harrogate’s longest-serving elected representative who public service spans 45 years.

In his acceptance speech, Coun Aldred also noted his affinity for the Fairfax Ward served by the new Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jenny Travena.

During a largely procedural meeting the new Town Council considered items including the formation of committees, approval of core policies and the appointment of a Proper Officer; Interim Town Clerk, Mrs Iona Taylor.

The new Mayor concluded his remarks by reaffirming his commitment to inclusive leadership and the ongoing effort to improve Harrogate for all its residents

“The Town Council now has the opportunity to speak as a united voice for the whole of Harrogate – for everyone, whether they voted for the Town Council or not,” he said.