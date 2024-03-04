Revealed: Harrogate's slowest and fastest housing sale markets according to latest data from home sales experts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Professional house buying firm Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that house sale transactions are taking an average of 122 days to complete across Harrogate since the beginning of the pandemic.

On average it takes 17.43 weeks to sell a property in the Harrogate in the HG1, HG2 and HG3 postcode areas.

Complied by professional house buying firm Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool, the statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s largest property portal Rightmove to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed more than 218 property sales across the region between March 2023 and March 2024.

In the HG2 postcode, out of the 71 tracked properties in the 12 months to March 2024, home sellers were waiting 125 days on average from listing to completion.

Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam said “Although buyer demand hasn’t waned over the course of the pandemic, the length of time for transactions to complete has certainly lengthened.”

Of the geographical areas tracked in Harrogate, properties were selling the fastest in the HG3 postcode.

A total of 56 homes in this area took 120 days to sell on average.

Mr Selvanayagam said: “Operational activity has still pretty much continued, but the home sales industry – like many others – has had to learn to adapt over the last year.

"Many solicitors, mortgage brokers and other professionals in our sector have been working from home which has often resulted in administrative and other operational delays.

“But we’re cautiously optimistic about things picking up over the course of the year."

