Revealed: Harrogate to get its first 'School Streets' scheme to restrict road traffic near school
The trial run of new measures to improve road safety for pupils and others round Oatlands Junior School in Harrogate was launched 18 months ago.
But North Yorkshire Council, which has been assessing various ways it could counter road safety issues round the county’s schools, short of introducing a blanket 20mph speed limit, is now to set to make it permanent.
Members of the Oatlands & Pannal Ash Road Safety & Active Travel Campaign hailed North Yorkshire Council’s decision as a positive step forward.
Hazel Peacock said: “We are delighted the School Street is to be made permanent following an 18 month pilot.
"We would like to thank North Yorkshire for trialing this scheme - the first of its kind in the County.
"Its success and the positive impact it has made has been the result of a collaboration between North Yorkshire Council, Oatlands Junior School, local residents, parent volunteers and the support of Councillor Mann.
"The scheme has had a transformative impact to the immediate area around the school for road safety and has created a environment in which pupils and families can actively travel to and from school, by walking, cycling and scooting.”
The School Streets initiative at Oatlands Junior School is a national scheme promoted by the Department of Transport to restrict most traffic movement on a street or streets directly outside a school at drop off and pick up times, to create a safer environment and encourage more children to walk, cycle or scoot to school.
The first authority to introduce a School Streets scheme in England was the London Borough of Camden in 2017 under the Tory Government.
Harrogate safety campaigners hope to see 20mph speed limits introduced in various parts of Harrogate, including Hookstone Road/Hookstone Drive, Leadhall Lane, part of Leeds Rd (A61) and Otley Rd (B6162), Wetherby Road (A661), York Place (A6040) and Beech Grove.
