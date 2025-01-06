Revealed: Harrogate secondary school is closed today after weekend's heavy snow

By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Jan 2025, 08:56 GMT
One of Harrogate’s biggest schools is closed today as the weekend’s winter snowfalls leave roads – and pavements – in a treacherous condition.

In a statement this morning, Harrogate Grammar School said: “Having assessed the conditions at school, on the surrounding pavements and side roads, we have taken the difficult decision to close the school today.

"This is to ensure everyone's safety.

"There will be a follow up email to parents/carers to confirm this and school will be open as normal tomorrow.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding and please stay safe in these difficult conditions.”

Even as some of Sunday’s heavy snow turns to slush, more sleet and wintry weather is forecast for Harrogate today with temperatures struggling to get above 2c.

