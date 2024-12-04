Revealed: Harrogate is in top ten list of UK's 'happiest places to live' in 2024

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Dec 2024, 17:01 BST
A new survey puts Harrogate in the top ten happiest places to live in the UK for 2024.

The new data compiled by Rightmove rates Harrogate as number five in Great Britain – with the likes of Kendal (15th), Stirling (12th) and London (40th) lagging well behind.

Rightmove's study, now in its 13th year, was completed by more than 35,000 people in the UK, with residents being asked how they felt about their area.

Residents expressed opinions on topics such as how proud they feeI about where they live, their sense of community spirit, whether they can be themselves, whether they can earn enough to live comfortably, public transport, sport and recreation, green spaces and cultural activities.

The new data compiled by Rightmove rates Harrogate as number five in Great Britain – with the likes of Kendal (15th), Stirling (12th) and London (40th) lagging well behind.. (Picture Charlotte Graham)

Rightmove said its study indicated that, overall, residents in Scotland, Wales and the South West were most happy with where they lived, while those in the East and West Midlands were least happy.

Rightmove’s Top Ten Happiest Places to live in the UK 2024

1 Woodbridge, East of England, £441,569 (average asking price for a home), £1,478 (average rent per month).

2 Richmond upon Thames, London, £939,329, £3,131.

3 Hexham, North East, £313,147, £840.

4 Monmouth, Wales, £320,974, £1,335.

5 Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, £394,312, £1,439.

6 Skipton, Yorkshire and the Humber, £263,479, £1,030.

7 Sevenoaks, South East, £881,061, £2,924.

8 Leigh on Sea, East of England, £465,542, £1,796.

9 Cirencester, South West, £384,013, £1,495.

10 Wokingham, South East, £590,949, £2,120.

Harrogate was ranked number one in Yorkshire, ahead of runner-up Skipton.

