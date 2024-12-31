Revealed: Harrogate deputy head's views on AI technology and 'end of the classroom'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate deputy head has entered the debate over how the digital revolution will impact on schools – and whether AI technology will spell the end of the classroom.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Hillier, Deputy Head (Academic) of Ashville College in Harrogate says schools will need to think carefully about the “associated costs” of AI, even as they are embracing the opportunities new technology offers.

"Could the development and use of such global energy capacity contribute negatively to climate change and lead to a shift away from environmentally beneficial energy production,” Mr Hillier said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is something we should consider as we move forward with our work with Ashville College’s pupils on AI.”

Owen Hillier, Deputy Head (Academic) of Ashville College in Harrogate says schools will need to think carefully about the “associated costs” of AI, even as they are embracing the opportunities new technology offers. (Picture contributed)

In a fascinating, first-person look at future options over the use of artificial intelligence in education, Ashville College’s deputy head asks whether it will mean the end of homework, the end of course work or, even, the end of the teacher.

Mr Hillier said: “In 1913 Thomas Edison declared: “Books will soon be obsolete in schools”.

"He felt technological advances had overtaken the printed word which would be replaced by film within a decade and used for instruction across all schools, negating the need for textbooks or teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Almost a century later in 2012, The Guardian reported the now defunct Apple iBooks would herald the end of book learning.

“Another decade later and the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022 prompted more wailing and gnashing of teeth in the education sector.

“Pre-trained generative AI such as ChatGPT could lead to significant long-term change, both to how we educate young people and how they go on to operate in the workplace.

"But, in reality and despite the doomsayers, generative AI has been rapidly adopted by teachers and learners from the outset – often whether schools have liked it or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Ashville College, we embrace the opportunities new technology offers young people in the rapidly changing worlds of academia and, ultimately, work.

"While never losing sight of the fact that learning will always be built on human relationships, we believe AI will be a part of our future tech strategies.

"We believe prohibition on its use would both hamper pupils’ future readiness and never be enforceable anyway.

"But, at the same time, AI-based, teacher-less classrooms are very much not on our agenda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deputy Head (Academic) of Ashville College also raised the question of AI technology’s impact on the environment.

"Many of the current debates on AI in education focus on ethical questions but there is another aspect ripe for a discussion,” said Mr Hillier, “its almost insatiable appetite for electrical power.

"The processing required to run generative AI software such as ChatGPT makes huge demands on electricity, not all of which can be produced renewably or in a carbon neutral way.

"It’s estimated every query made to ChatGPT costs OpenAI $0.40 – up to a hundred times what it costs Google per search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The prime reason is the huge electricity demands made by gigantic banks of servers running millions, even billions, of calculations simultaneously.

"At Ashville College, we’ve invested time in examining how we can update thermostats and insulation to make our daily operation more energy efficient and therefore more environmentally friendly.

"While AI tools such as ChatGPT remain free to use, we need to question whether outsourcing huge energy production and consumption to sites thousands of miles away is morally responsible.

"When pupils and teachers are choosing which application to use for their research or resource creation, energy consumption should be a factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ashville College intends to look for opportunities to integrate the use of innovative technology into our curriculum but, at the same time, it’s both essential and ethical to be aware of how technology such as AI works - and the associated costs for us all.”