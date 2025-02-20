Revealed: Harrogate and North Yorkshire are in UK top 3 for clean energy installations

Residents may not be aware of this but Harrogate and North Yorkshire now ranks among the UK’s leaders in the transition to clean energy.

The town is playing a major part in the county’s impressive growth in renewable energy adoption, particularly in the switch to air source heat pumps and solar panels.

The record-breaking number of new installations is credited partly to a strong network of accredited professionals in the Harrogate area who are driving this progress.

The little-known but impressive situation is being hailed by non-political campaigners Zero Carbon Harrogate which has been increasingly involved with practical advice and support on accessing government funding and training opportunities.

The facts show Harrogate is leading the way in the UK in the adoption of solar panels and heat pumps. (Picture contributed)

The latest official figures show that North Yorkshire has registered a total of 6,257 air source heat pumps under the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) since 2009, with 1,185 heat pumps (19%) of these installed in 2024 alone.

John Kerr, Training and Networks Manager at Zero Carbon Harrogate said: "We believe that these developments represent a huge opportunity for homeowners to reduce their carbon emissions and benefit from long-term savings.

"Air source heat pumps and solar panels can offer homeowners not only a cleaner and more sustainable way to heat their homes and generate electricity but also significant financial savings in the long run.

"The technology is becoming more affordable.

"The government’s boiler upgrade scheme offers up to £7,500 to the cost of installing a heat pump”

The new data on the adoption of clean energy techniques includes one additional, possibly, surprising fact.

North Yorkshire is second only to Cornwall in the total number of heat pump installations, another indication of the region’s leading role in the transition to clean energy.

Zero Carbon Harrogate says the increase in renewable energy installations has been supported by the growing number of MCS-accredited heat engineers in the region, which ensures that installations are carried out by trained professionals to the highest standards.

John Kerr of Zero Carbon Harrogate said: “The facts show how important local infrastructure is in supporting the region’s push toward zero carbon living."