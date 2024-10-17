Revealed: Full cast of the biggest show of Harrogate's entire Christmas season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final cast line-up has been unveiled for Harrogate Theatre’s magical family pantomime for the festive period.

A true seasonal spectacular, Beauty and the Beast will launch next month but seats are being snapped up quickly.

Even as early as April, the theatre's chief executive David Bown, who also co-writes the panto, was warning that tickets were selling out the much-anticipated 2024-2025 panto.

Now the full cast has finally been announced and it includes the return of hugely popular actors, as well as some exciting newcomers.

Popular favourites and new faces - The full cast has been announced of Harrogate Theatre's Beauty and the Beast pantomime. (Picture contributed)

In particular, Beauty and the Beast will include the legendary Tim Stedman back for his 24th pantomime, playing the role of Phillipe Fillop.

Every year since the hilarious and talented Tim appeared in Sleeping Beauty at Harrogate Theatre in 2000, he has provided the sparkle and the slapstick, the heart and soul and spirit of the town’s annual panto.

Beauty and the Beast cast

The brilliant Harry Wyatt is back in the role of Madame Bellie Fillop the Sous Chef.

Panto legend - The cast of Beauty and the Beast at Harrogate Theatre will include the legendary Tim Stedman back for his 24th pantomime, playing the role of Phillipe Fillop. (Picture Karl Andrew)

The fantastic panto villain Michael Lambourne returns playing Baron Bon Bon.

(Michael will also be this year’s Assistant Director).

The brilliant Colin Kiyani returns as the heroic the Beast/Prince.

The wonderful Anna Campkin is back for a second year, this time playing the role of Belle.

Newcomer Joanne Sandi will be playing Mona Lisa the Sorceress.

Beauty and the Beast understudies

It’s a warm welcome back to Zach Atkinson, male understudy.

A huge welcome to Ellen Carnazza, female understudy.

Harrogate Theatre panto facts

Renowned for being an intelligent, celebrity-free and family-orientated panto, Harrogate Theatre’s popular annual festive treat is a true favourite of the community.

Last year saw a total of 64 schools with 6,876 school children enjoyed subsidised tickets last year to experience the magic of live theatre.

Total tickets sales can hit as high as 30,000.

Each panto takes nearly 12 months and more than 15,000 working hours to get from planning to launch - page to stage.

The production gets through a total of 30 kilos of glitter and 2,200 fairy lights are used.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/beauty-and-the-beast/