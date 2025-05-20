Revealed: First look at 'awe-inspiring' giant 3D installation coming to Harrogate this summer

The Harrogate Advertiser can reveal the first glimpse of what has been hailed as the “most astonishing installation” ever seen in Harrogate.

Set to be presented by Harrogate International Festivals, the breathtaking Gaia will not only offer a spectacular sculpture of the Earth as seen from space, it will be used as the backdrop to a series of exciting concerts this summer.

The breathtaking 3D illuminated artwork, which measures six metres in diameter and was created using Nasa imagery of the Earth’s surface, is the work of artist Luke Jerram.

Sharon Canavar, HIF’s chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Luke Jerram’s awe-inspiring artwork to Harrogate.

"Luke is one of the country’s most talented and pioneering artists and Gaia is among the most astonishing installations I’ve ever seen.”

The installation has previously wowed audiences at iconic locations around the world, including the Natural History Museum in London and the Brisbane Festival in Australia.

Luke Jerram said: “For most people, this will be their most intimate, personal and closest encounter they will ever have with the whole of our planet.”

Gaia will be open to the public for visits in a series of hourly sessions from July 4-12 at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate’s only Grade I listed building.

The awe-inspiring artwork will also be utilised as part of the 2025 HACS Harrogate Music Festival.

In particular, it will appear in a performance on Friday, July 4 at St Wilfrid’s Church by Orchestra for the Earth, which is under the baton of its founder John Warner, an acclaimed conductor who has conducted some of the world’s leading orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Gaia was created in partnership with the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), Bluedot and the UK Association for Science and Discovery Centres.

It is the latest in a long line of high-profile public art installations broight to the town by Harrogate International Festivals, including Harrogate’s recent light festival, BEAM (2024), Luminarium (2018) and Carabosse (2016).

To book a visit to Gaia, visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/festival/outdoor-and-spectacle/

Or call the Box Office on 01423 562 303.