Revealed: Closing date for 'Waitrose of the North' store in Ripon is only weeks away
Shoppers were shocked to hear in May that, after 16 years, food, wine and grocery store Booths was set to close to make way for a Tesco.
Located at 9 Marshall Way, Booths first opened its Ripon store in June 2009 when large queues formed on its launch day for the north of England retailer which was first launched in 1847 by founder Edwin Henry Booth.
There was sadness and concern among customers and staff at the Ripon branch of an acclaimed business dubbed the "Waitrose of the North".
It is expected that Booths’ Ripon store will close in July.
Its slot in the Marshall Way development, which is also home to Fatface, Poundstretcher and Next, will be taken by global retail giant Tesco.
The latter is expected to open to shoppers in the autumn.